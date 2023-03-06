Prescribed burns planned for March at state parks across San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The California Department of Parks and Recreation will be conducting prescribed burns in select areas of San Luis Obispo County from Mar. 7 to Mar. 24.

Burns will be conducted at Montaña de Oro State Park, near Camp KEEP; at Hearst San Simeon State Park, in the pine forest east of the intersection of Highway 1 and Moonstone Beach Drive; at Morro Bay State Park, south of Quintana Road on Fleming Loop Trail and along Lower State Park Road.

Ignitions in these areas may start as early as 7 a.m. with fire activity ending around 5 p.m.

According to California State Parks, these burns are used to reduce fuel loading and wildfire threats from diseased eucalyptus and Monterey pine forests.

These burns will be conducted alongside SLO county's Air Pollution Control District, the Morro Bay Fire Department, and Cal Fire.

More information can be found by contacting Dan Falat, the District Superintendent of the San Luis Obispo Coast District at 805-927-2065.