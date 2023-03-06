Arroyo Grande warming center open tonight, March 6

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – The South County Regional Center at 800 West Branch St. in Arroyo Grande will be open tonight, Mar. 6 as a warming center due to a forecast for low temperatures.

Interested guests are asked to arrive no earlier than 5:30 p.m. and no entries will be allowed after 8 p.m.

Everyone staying the night at the warming center will have a dry place to sleep and will be provided a hot meal. Sleeping cots and bedding will be distributed as available.

Sobriety is not required to use the center, but no alcohol or drugs are allowed on site. No pets are allowed at the facility.

Transportation to the center is available at the following places and times:

Oceano duck pond at 5:15 p.m.

Ramona Park at 5:25 p.m.

Fin’s Restaurant at 5:35 p.m.

St. Anthony’s in Pismo at 5:45 p.m.

Pismo Outlet bus stop at 5:55 p.m.

Arrive at South County Regional Center 6:15 p.m.

The next morning, Mar. 7, the center will close at 7 a.m.

Transportation from the center the next morning will be available to the following stops:

Depart South County Regional Center at 7:00 a.m.

Pismo Outlet bus stop

St. Anthony’s in Pismo

Fin’s Restaurant

Ramona Park

Oceano Duck Pond

Want to make a donation? The warming center provided this list of the most needed items:

URGENT NEED: Sugar, Coffee, Large trash bags (black and clear), Plastic utensils (spoons), Swiffer Wet Mop Pads

Large trash bags

Coffee, tea, hot chocolate creamer, sugar

Soft breakfast bars, cereal

individually packed juice, crackers, cookies, chips

Instant Noodle/Cup of Noodles (camping meals as well)

NEW socks, and underwear

Rain gear/ponchos/warm gloves/

Large backpacks

Cards (for gas, clothing, and food)

Interested in volunteering? All volunteers over the age of 18 are asked to contact the Warming Center Lead Charmain Navarrete at 805-295-1501 or by email at charmain.navarrete@5chc.org.