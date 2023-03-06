Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
New
Published 4:35 pm

Arroyo Grande warming center open tonight, March 6

5Cities Homeless Coalition

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – The South County Regional Center at 800 West Branch St. in Arroyo Grande will be open tonight, Mar. 6 as a warming center due to a forecast for low temperatures.

Interested guests are asked to arrive no earlier than 5:30 p.m. and no entries will be allowed after 8 p.m.

Everyone staying the night at the warming center will have a dry place to sleep and will be provided a hot meal. Sleeping cots and bedding will be distributed as available.

Sobriety is not required to use the center, but no alcohol or drugs are allowed on site. No pets are allowed at the facility.

Transportation to the center is available at the following places and times:

  • Oceano duck pond at 5:15 p.m.
  • Ramona Park at 5:25 p.m.
  • Fin’s Restaurant at 5:35 p.m.
  • St. Anthony’s in Pismo at 5:45 p.m.
  • Pismo Outlet bus stop at 5:55 p.m.
  • Arrive at South County Regional Center 6:15 p.m.

The next morning, Mar. 7, the center will close at 7 a.m.

Transportation from the center the next morning will be available to the following stops:

  • Depart South County Regional Center at 7:00 a.m.
  • Pismo Outlet bus stop 
  • St. Anthony’s in Pismo
  • Fin’s Restaurant 
  • Ramona Park 
  • Oceano Duck Pond

Want to make a donation? The warming center provided this list of the most needed items:

  • URGENT NEED: Sugar, Coffee, Large trash bags (black and clear), Plastic utensils (spoons), Swiffer Wet Mop Pads
  • Large trash bags
  • Coffee, tea, hot chocolate creamer, sugar
  • Soft breakfast bars, cereal
  • individually packed juice, crackers, cookies, chips
  • Instant Noodle/Cup of Noodles (camping meals as well)
  • NEW socks, and underwear
  • Rain gear/ponchos/warm gloves/
  • Large backpacks
  • Cards (for gas, clothing, and food)

Interested in volunteering? All volunteers over the age of 18 are asked to contact the Warming Center Lead Charmain Navarrete at 805-295-1501 or by email at charmain.navarrete@5chc.org.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
arroyo grande
cold weather forecast
community assistance
KEYT
san luis obispo county
south county regional center
warming center
Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content