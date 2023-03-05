Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
New
Published 7:00 pm

Ernest Hemingway Vineyards has been operating for years without a liquor license

California Department of Alcohol and Beverage Control

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Ernest Hemingway Vineyards in Paso Robles has had a posted license to serve alcohol in its wine tasting room for the past three years, the only problem, it was expired and when state beverage control arrived in January, they shut the winery down.

The California Department of Alcohol and Beverage Control opened an investigation after receiving a complaint that the winery was operating without a license to serve alcohol.

The investigation found that the winery had been operating since November of 2019 without the necessary licensure.

The winery's owner was cited for a misdemeanor for selling liquor without a license. They can face a fine, up to six months in jail, or both for the infraction.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
crime
Ernest Hemingway Vineyards
KEYT
liquor license
paso robles
san luis obispo county
wine
winery
Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content