Ernest Hemingway Vineyards has been operating for years without a liquor license

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Ernest Hemingway Vineyards in Paso Robles has had a posted license to serve alcohol in its wine tasting room for the past three years, the only problem, it was expired and when state beverage control arrived in January, they shut the winery down.

The California Department of Alcohol and Beverage Control opened an investigation after receiving a complaint that the winery was operating without a license to serve alcohol.

The investigation found that the winery had been operating since November of 2019 without the necessary licensure.

The winery's owner was cited for a misdemeanor for selling liquor without a license. They can face a fine, up to six months in jail, or both for the infraction.