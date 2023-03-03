Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 12:30 pm

SLO County Habitat for Humanity receives $5,000 grant from Bank of the Sierra

Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County received a $5,000 grant from Bank of the Sierra's Sierra Grant Program.

Since the Sierra Grant Program's start in 2004, more than $3.6 million has been donated to organizations that improve local communities.

"We created the Sierra Grant Program to help the non-profit organizations that do so much for the communities we both serve. Habitat for Humanity will use the grant funds to support its affordable housing programs for low-income residents in the area,” explained Bank of the Sierra San Luis Obispo Market President Scott Laycock.

Interested in learning more about the Sierra Grant Program, visit their website here.

For more information about the non-profit home building and repair organization, Habitat for Humanity in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

Nicholas Rasmussen, CEO of Habitat for Humanity SLO County said, “We’re committed to building strength, stability, and self-reliance through homeownership in San Luis Obispo County. This grant allows us to continue to assist and empower our neighbors in need.”

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
Bank of the Sierra
community
grant
Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County
KEYT
san luis obispo county
Sierra Grant Program
Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content