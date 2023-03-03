SLO County Habitat for Humanity receives $5,000 grant from Bank of the Sierra

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County received a $5,000 grant from Bank of the Sierra's Sierra Grant Program.

Since the Sierra Grant Program's start in 2004, more than $3.6 million has been donated to organizations that improve local communities.

"We created the Sierra Grant Program to help the non-profit organizations that do so much for the communities we both serve. Habitat for Humanity will use the grant funds to support its affordable housing programs for low-income residents in the area,” explained Bank of the Sierra San Luis Obispo Market President Scott Laycock.

Nicholas Rasmussen, CEO of Habitat for Humanity SLO County said, “We’re committed to building strength, stability, and self-reliance through homeownership in San Luis Obispo County. This grant allows us to continue to assist and empower our neighbors in need.”