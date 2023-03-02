NRC grants exemption to allow Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant to operate while renewal application is under review

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif.– The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has granted an exemption to PG&E to allow the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant to continue operations while its license renewal application is under a review.

The NRC exemption allows the power plant to, not only remain operational while its license application is under review, but gives PG&E a year to provide updated documents needed to expand operations for another two decades.

Reviews of license renewal applications last an average of 22 months and is required five-year prior to the plants expiration date, but due to 2018 decommissioning efforts PG&E missed its deadlines.

This exemption allows PG&E to update its original 2009 license renewal application past its original deadlines.

Both power plant units 1 & 2 will remain operational until its November 2024 and August 2025 expiration date.