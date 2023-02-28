Grover Beach’s Parks and Rec. Center will be open Tuesday as a warming center due to rain forecast

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – The South County Warming Center has been relocated for the night of Feb. 28 to Grover Beach Parks and Recreation Center at 1230 Trouville Ave. in Grover Beach.

The warming center will be open due to a forecast for low temperatures and rain.

Interested guests are asked to arrive no earlier than 7 p.m. and no entries will be accepted after 8 p.m.

Transportation to the warming center will be available from the following locations and times:

Oceano duck pond at 6:10 PM

Ramona Park at 6:20 PM

Fin’s Restaurant at 6:30 PM

St. Anthony’s in Pismo at 6:40 PM

Pismo Outlet bus stop at 6:50 PM

Arrive at GB Parks & Rec at 7:00 PM

The center will close the following day, Mar. 1 at 7 a.m.

Transportation is available from the center to the following areas:

Depart GB Parks & Rec at 7:00 AM

Pismo Outlet bus stop at 7:10 AM

St. Anthony’s in Pismo at 7:20 AM

Fin’s Restaurant at 7:30 AM

Ramona Park at 7:40 AM

Oceano Duck Pond at 7:50 AM

Overnight guests will have a dry place to sleep for the night and will be provided a hot meal. Sleeping cots and bedding will be distributed as available.

Sobriety is not required to use the warming center but no drugs or alcohol are allowed on site. The facility does not allow pets.

Interested in volunteering or donating? Volunteers over the age of 18 are asked to contact the Warming Center Lead, Charmain Navarrete at 805-295-1501 or by email at charmain.naverrete@5chc.org.

The following items are requested by the warming center: