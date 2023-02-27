Skip to Content
SLO Sheriffs ask for publics help in Nov. 4 shooting investigation

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – San Luis Obispo Sheriffs deputies responded to a shooting victim transported to Arroyo Grande Community Hospital on Nov. 4, 2022 and are now asking for the public's help in the investigation.

The 28-year-old Arroyo Grande resident, Alexander Montero Pille, died at the hospital from his injuries.

Initially, Sheriffs deputies were told Pille was shot during a road rage incident on Los Berros Road, but an investigation revealed that the shooting was not related to a road rage incident and instead occurred near Lopez Lake.

One of the parties involved with the incident at Lopez Lake is currently in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail.

SLO Sheriffs ask that anyone that saw a newer dark grey lifted Toyota Tacoma with gold rims featured below on the night of Nov. 4 near the Lopez Lake area contact Sheriff's Detectives at 805-781-4500.

