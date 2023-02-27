Hearst Castle tours resume Feb. 27 following a police-instigated lockdown on Feb. 26

SAN SIMEON, Calif. – Tours at Hearst Castle have resumed after a man drove a stolen vehicle onto the grounds and hid inside one of the guest cottages on site.

Around 10 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, a man stole a vehicle near Moonstone Beach, then drove through the gates near the Hearst Castle visitor center, triggering the cancellation of all tours and a heavy police presence.

The man was eventually taken into custody around 2 p.m.

One way traffic control will be in effect due to damage caused to the landmark's gates and the guest cottage involved has been removed from all tours and will remain so pending an assessment of damage to the building.