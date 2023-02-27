Central Coast home winemaking competition is now open for registration

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The California Mid-State Fair's Central Coast Home Winemaking Competition is now accepting entries for the May event.

Registration can be submitted here and is open now through Apr. 23 with $7 charged per entry.

Chief judge Mike Jones is assembling a group of local judges qualified based on their wine industry expertise and experiences.

Wine submissions will compete in six categories: white, rosé/blanc, red, dessert, wines made with fruit other than grapes, and sparkling. Each of those categories are then separated into classes by varietals.

The panel of judges will evaluate each entry according to appearance, aromatics, and taste to come to their overall decision.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair will run from Jul. 19 through Jul. 30 with the theme of "Shake, Rattle & Roll!"