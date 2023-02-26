Warming center open tonight in Arroyo Grande due to forecast for rain and cold temperatures

ARROYO GRANDA, Calif.– The South County Regional Center at 800 West Branch St. in Arroyo Grande will be open tonight, Feb. 26, as a warming center due to a forecast for rain and low temperatures.

Interested guests are asked to arrive no earlier than 5:30 p.m. No entries will be accepted after 8 p.m.

Overnight guests will have a dry place to sleep and receive a hot meal. Sleeping cots and bedding will be distributed as long as they are available.

Sobriety is not required to enter but no drugs or alcohol are allowed on site. The facility accepts no pets.

Want to volunteer? All volunteers over the age of 18 are asked to contact the Warming Center Lead, Charmain Navarrete at 805-295-1501 or by email at charmain.navarrete@5chc.org.

The following is a list provided by the warming center for the most needed donations at this time: