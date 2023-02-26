Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 12:11 pm

SLO Saturday market to begin accepting CalFresh/EBT on Mar. 4

SLO County Farmers Market Saturday Morning

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Starting Mar. 4, the San Luis Obispo Saturday Farmers Market will have a booth that accepts CalFresh and EBT cards.

The CalFresh/EBT booth will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. every Saturday in the World Market parking lot at 325 Madonna Rd.

SLO Saturday Farmers Market joins the SLO Downtown market in accepting CalFresh/EBT.

CalFresh, known nationally as SNAP, recipients can use their EBT card to purchase tokens shown below to use on CalFresh eligible foods at the farmers market.

The following farmers markets in SLO and Santa Barbara counties also accept CalFresh/EBT:

You can also use this website to search for the closest market near you that accepts CalFresh, WIC or other nutrition assistance benefits.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
CalFresh/EBT
community
Farmers market
KEYT
nutrition
san luis obispo county
Santa Barbara
SNAP benefits
Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content