SLO Saturday market to begin accepting CalFresh/EBT on Mar. 4

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Starting Mar. 4, the San Luis Obispo Saturday Farmers Market will have a booth that accepts CalFresh and EBT cards.

The CalFresh/EBT booth will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. every Saturday in the World Market parking lot at 325 Madonna Rd.

SLO Saturday Farmers Market joins the SLO Downtown market in accepting CalFresh/EBT.

CalFresh, known nationally as SNAP, recipients can use their EBT card to purchase tokens shown below to use on CalFresh eligible foods at the farmers market.

The following farmers markets in SLO and Santa Barbara counties also accept CalFresh/EBT:

You can also use this website to search for the closest market near you that accepts CalFresh, WIC or other nutrition assistance benefits.