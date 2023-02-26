SLO Saturday market to begin accepting CalFresh/EBT on Mar. 4
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Starting Mar. 4, the San Luis Obispo Saturday Farmers Market will have a booth that accepts CalFresh and EBT cards.
The CalFresh/EBT booth will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. every Saturday in the World Market parking lot at 325 Madonna Rd.
SLO Saturday Farmers Market joins the SLO Downtown market in accepting CalFresh/EBT.
CalFresh, known nationally as SNAP, recipients can use their EBT card to purchase tokens shown below to use on CalFresh eligible foods at the farmers market.
The following farmers markets in SLO and Santa Barbara counties also accept CalFresh/EBT:
- Monday: Baywood on Santa Maria Ave from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday: Paso Robles 11 Street and Spring St from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Wednesday: Arroyo Grande Smart & Final Parking Lot from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
- Wednesday: Atascadero Sunken Gardens from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Thursday: Morro Bay Spencer’s Market Parking Lot from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday: SLO Downtown on Higuera St 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday: 1000 Main St. in Cambria from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Saturday: Templeton on 6th St at the Templeton Park from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Saturday: 11th and Spring Street in Paso Robles from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Saturday: World Market Parking lot in SLO from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
- Sunday: Route 1 and Constellation Road in Lompoc, Vandenberg Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
You can also use this website to search for the closest market near you that accepts CalFresh, WIC or other nutrition assistance benefits.