San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 2:37 pm

SLO County Fire conducts rescue of four stranded drivers north of Paso Robles

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Four people were rescued by technical first responders after trying to cross a flooded N. River Road north of Paso Robles according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County.

The four occupants were reported as trapped on top of their mostly submerged car and were only safely accesible by the county's US&R team, a multi-disciplinary technical rescue team that draws members from multiple San Luis Obispo County emergency response agencies.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

