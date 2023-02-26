SLO County Fire conducts rescue of four stranded drivers north of Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Four people were rescued by technical first responders after trying to cross a flooded N. River Road north of Paso Robles according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County.

The four occupants were reported as trapped on top of their mostly submerged car and were only safely accesible by the county's US&R team, a multi-disciplinary technical rescue team that draws members from multiple San Luis Obispo County emergency response agencies.