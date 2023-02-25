County of San Luis Obispo opens application window for area health and well-being non-profits

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The County of San Luis Obispo will open up grant applications until Apr. 3 at 5 p.m. to local non-profit programs that support or compliment, but not duplicate, county health and human services programs.

Public and private non-profit organizations are eligible for the Community Based Organizations and Preventative Health Grants.

All submissions must be sent electronically to adadmingrants@co.slo.ca.us and questions can be directed to Olena Nagorna in the Administrative Office at 805-781-5496.

Each grant application will be reviewed by the Community based Organization/Preventative Health Grant Review Committee which will make their recommendations to the County Administrative Officer and Board of Supervisors.

San Luis Obispo county received $2 million in grant requests for the current fiscal year, but only $1.5 million was approved. Funding for FY 2023-24 is subject to approval by the Board of Supervisors during their June budget hearing.