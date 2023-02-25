City of Paso Robles makes changes to downtown parking system to take effect Mar. 1

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – On Feb. 21, the City Council of Paso Robles approved updates to their downtown parking program to take effect Mar. 1, 2023.

The following is a list of the notable changes:

The first two hours of parking per day are free (license plates must be entered before receiving those two free hours)

The charged rate will increase to $2 per hour after those two free hours (a rate increase of $1)

A new mobile app will replace the WaytoPark app; existing users will be notified on how to transfer their account information to the new app

Parking customers can pay or start their session using the new Flowbird mobile application or the new Pay by Text feature (no app download required) or one of 34 pay stations (cash is accepted at three downtown pay stations)

All downtown parking signs will be altered to reflect these changes

How to guides and videos will be created and released for commonly asked questions about these changes

There are no upcoming changes to the Senior Downtown Parking Permit program and those permits will go on sale on Mar. 1

Seniors 65 and older can purchase a permit for $30 per year. That Senior permit allows seniors to park in any paid parking space in downtown Paso Robles without paying.

Here are the requirements to qualify for a Senior permit:

Must be 65 years or older with a valid driver's license

Must be a Paso Robles resident (within the city limits)

Must be the registered owner of the vehicle

May not be a downtown employee or business owner

Limited to 500 permits annually

Limit one permit per household

Completed applications must be submitted before Apr. 30

Senior parking permit applications will be available at the following locations on Mar. 1: