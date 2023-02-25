Arroyo Grande’s South County Regional Center open tonight, Feb. 25 as a warming center

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Due to a forecast for low temperatures and rain, South County Regional Center at 800 West Branch St., Arroyo Grande will be open as a warming center for the night of Feb. 25.

Interested parties are asked to arrive no earlier than 5:30 p.m. for their stay and no entries will be allowed after 8 p.m. The center will close the next morning, Feb. 26 at 7 a.m.

Overnight guests will have a dry place to sleep and a hot meal. Bedding and cots will be distributed as available.

Sobriety is not required to stay the night, but no drugs or alcohol are allowed on site. The site does not allow pets.

Volunteers over the age of 18 are asked to contact the Warming Center Lead Charmain Navarrete at 805-295-1501 or by email at charmain.navarrete@5chc.org.

The following is a list of needed donations from the warming center: