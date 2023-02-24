Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 4:51 pm

Vehicle stopped for code violation triggers narcotics and firearm investigation

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office

NIPOMO, Calif. – On Feb. 21, deputies stopped a vehicle for a code violation when both the man and women inside were found to be under the influence of a controlled substance, according to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

The 40-year-old man was found to have a concealed, un-serialized 9mm handgun that was loaded.

Further investigation of the vehicle revealed four ounces of suspected methamphetamine, three ounces of suspected fentanyl, a "large quantity" of suspected heroin and $2,700 in cash.

The estimated street value of those seized narcotics is approximately $18,000 according to sheriff's deputies.

Additionally, a replica M4 style rifle was also found in the vehicle.

The Santa Maria man was arrested and charged with conspiracy, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm with a prior felony conviction, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, transportation for sale of narcotics, transport of a controlled substance, knowingly bringing a controlled substance into a jail as well as additional drug-related charges.

The 34-year-old female resident of Santa Maria was arrested and charged with conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, under the influence of a controlled substance, and knowingly bringing a controlled substance into a jail.

Both of the vehicles occupants were booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
firearm related crime
KEYT
narcotics arrest
san luis obispo county
San Luis Obispo County Jail
San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office
vehicle stop
Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content