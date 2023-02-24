Vehicle stopped for code violation triggers narcotics and firearm investigation

NIPOMO, Calif. – On Feb. 21, deputies stopped a vehicle for a code violation when both the man and women inside were found to be under the influence of a controlled substance, according to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

The 40-year-old man was found to have a concealed, un-serialized 9mm handgun that was loaded.

Further investigation of the vehicle revealed four ounces of suspected methamphetamine, three ounces of suspected fentanyl, a "large quantity" of suspected heroin and $2,700 in cash.

The estimated street value of those seized narcotics is approximately $18,000 according to sheriff's deputies.

Additionally, a replica M4 style rifle was also found in the vehicle.

The Santa Maria man was arrested and charged with conspiracy, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm with a prior felony conviction, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, transportation for sale of narcotics, transport of a controlled substance, knowingly bringing a controlled substance into a jail as well as additional drug-related charges.

The 34-year-old female resident of Santa Maria was arrested and charged with conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, under the influence of a controlled substance, and knowingly bringing a controlled substance into a jail.

Both of the vehicles occupants were booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.