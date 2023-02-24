South County Regional Center in Arroyo Grande open Feb. 24 as a warming center due to rain

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – The South County Regional Center at 800 West Branch St. in Arroyo Grande will be open tonight, Feb. 24, as an area warming center due to a forecast for rain.

Anyone interested in using the warming center overnight is asked to arrive no earlier than 5:30 p.m., no entries will be accepted after 8 p.m.

Those staying for the night will be provided with a dry place to sleep and a warm meal. Sleeping cots and sheets will be distributed as available.

Sobriety is not required to stay at the warming center but no drugs or alcohol are allowed on site. The facility does not accept any pets.

Transportation is available to the center from the following stops:

Oceano duck pond at 5:15 p.m.

Ramona Park at 5:25 p.m.

Fin’s Restaurant at 5:35 p.m.

St. Anthony’s in Pismo at 5:45 p.m.

Pismo Outlet bus stop at 5:55 p.m.

Arrive at South County Regional Center 6:15 p.m.

The following morning of Sat. Feb. 25, the center will close at 7 a.m.

Drop-off is available from the center to the following stops:

Depart South County Regional Center at 7:00 AM

Pismo Outlet bus stop

St. Anthony’s in Pismo

Fin’s Restaurant

Ramona Park

Oceano Duck Pond

Interested in donating or volunteering?

Volunteers over the age of 18 are asked to contact Warming Center Lead Charmain Navarrete at 805-295-1501 or by email at charmain.navarrete@5chc.org.

The following is a list of requested donations from the warming center: