San Luis Obispo County
Road closures in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Flooding, fallen trees, occasional snow and other storm impacts are causing road closures across the county, according to the California Highway Patrol incident report log.

As of 12:45 p.m., Caltrans and CHP reported:

  • Full closure of Highway 166 from Highway 101 to Highway 33 due to mudslides and flooding
  • Highway 1 between Black and Solomon is closed due to flooding
  • California Blvd is closed right off of the southbound Highway 101 exit
  • Highway 1 at Division and at Thornberry Rd have reports of flooding
  • Roadway blockage at Vineyard Dr and Highway 46
  • Southbound Highway 101 ramp and lane closure at Stagecoach Road (due to gas line work)

In addition, SLO County Public Works said 4th Street in Oceano is closed because of a tree down, and another tree down on Ardath in Cambria is being removed.

For a look at Santa Barbara County road updates, click here.

For a live look at traffic and travel times, click here.

For more information on the storm and your latest forecast, click here.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

