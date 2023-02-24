Road closures in San Luis Obispo County
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Flooding, fallen trees, occasional snow and other storm impacts are causing road closures across the county, according to the California Highway Patrol incident report log.
As of 12:45 p.m., Caltrans and CHP reported:
- Full closure of Highway 166 from Highway 101 to Highway 33 due to mudslides and flooding
- Highway 1 between Black and Solomon is closed due to flooding
- California Blvd is closed right off of the southbound Highway 101 exit
- Highway 1 at Division and at Thornberry Rd have reports of flooding
- Roadway blockage at Vineyard Dr and Highway 46
- Southbound Highway 101 ramp and lane closure at Stagecoach Road (due to gas line work)
In addition, SLO County Public Works said 4th Street in Oceano is closed because of a tree down, and another tree down on Ardath in Cambria is being removed.Tweets by SLOCountyPWD
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.