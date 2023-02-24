Road closures in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Flooding, fallen trees, occasional snow and other storm impacts are causing road closures across the county, according to the California Highway Patrol incident report log.

As of 12:45 p.m., Caltrans and CHP reported:

Full closure of Highway 166 from Highway 101 to Highway 33 due to mudslides and flooding

Highway 1 between Black and Solomon is closed due to flooding

California Blvd is closed right off of the southbound Highway 101 exit

Highway 1 at Division and at Thornberry Rd have reports of flooding

Roadway blockage at Vineyard Dr and Highway 46

Southbound Highway 101 ramp and lane closure at Stagecoach Road (due to gas line work)

In addition, SLO County Public Works said 4th Street in Oceano is closed because of a tree down, and another tree down on Ardath in Cambria is being removed.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.