San Luis Obispo provides tips on coexisting with mountain lions following recent encounters
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Earlier in the week, a woman reported that a mountain lion grabbed her leashed dog and took off with it, dragging her in the process, according to San Luis Obispo city officials.
The city said that the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is currently leading an effort to trap the mountain lion which, once captured, will be collared, evaluated, and relocated to a more remote setting.
Following this encounter, the city sent out an in-depth reminder on how to stay safe around the animals.
City officials said "as residents and visitors of San Luis Obispo, it's important to remember that we live in a region that is home to a variety of wildlife, including mountain lions. These majestic creatures have been roaming these hills and valleys for centuries, and while they are a natural part of our environment, it's understandable that the recent sightings and attack on a pet may be causing some concern."
The CDFW said mountain attacks on humans are extremely rare, especially in urban areas, and that there have been only 16 verified mountain lion attacks on humans in California since 1890.
However, the city said it's still important to take precautions.
San Luis Obispo officials provided the following tips:
Mountain lions are most active at night, dawn, and dusk, so it's important to avoid recreating near open space areas during those times. If you do venture out during those hours, make sure to stay on established trails or well-lit areas, and be sure to hike, bike, jog, or walk in groups. If you’re in a group, make sure everyone stays alert, keeps a close watch on small children and pets, and makes some noise to alert nearby mountain lions of your presence.
While it can be frightening to encounter a mountain lion, it is important to remember that they are typically shy and will often avoid humans if given the chance. If you happen to encounter one, remain calm, maintain eye contact, and back away slowly while making yourself as big and loud as possible.
Additionally, it is important to not feed any wildlife, to avoid attracting predators to populated areas. Remember to keep your pets inside at night, as mountain lions are known to prey on small animals like rabbits, cats, and dogs. Secure your garbage cans, bird feeders, and compost bins at night to prevent attracting wildlife to your home or neighborhood.
It is important to report any sightings or encounters with mountain lions to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife team to help track and manage their population. If you feel threatened by a mountain lion, please call 911 immediately.
By being aware of our surroundings and, as a community, taking the necessary precautions, we can coexist peacefully with these majestic cats in their natural habitat.