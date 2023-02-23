San Luis Obispo provides tips on coexisting with mountain lions following recent encounters

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Earlier in the week, a woman reported that a mountain lion grabbed her leashed dog and took off with it, dragging her in the process, according to San Luis Obispo city officials.

The city said that the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is currently leading an effort to trap the mountain lion which, once captured, will be collared, evaluated, and relocated to a more remote setting.

Following this encounter, the city sent out an in-depth reminder on how to stay safe around the animals.

City officials said "as residents and visitors of San Luis Obispo, it's important to remember that we live in a region that is home to a variety of wildlife, including mountain lions. These majestic creatures have been roaming these hills and valleys for centuries, and while they are a natural part of our environment, it's understandable that the recent sightings and attack on a pet may be causing some concern."

The CDFW said mountain attacks on humans are extremely rare, especially in urban areas, and that there have been only 16 verified mountain lion attacks on humans in California since 1890.

However, the city said it's still important to take precautions.

San Luis Obispo officials provided the following tips: