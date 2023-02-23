14 stolen catalytic converters and trailer recovered by SLO law enforcement

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– 14 stolen catalytic converters and a trailer were recovered in a recovery operation by the San Luis Obispo County Auto Theft Taskforce alongside various county law enforcement agencies, according to a San Luis Obispo California Highway Patrol incident report.

SLO law enforcement served search warrants at the home and business of a 62-year-old Santa Maria man. The man was arrested for purchasing the stolen catalytic converters and for the stolen U-haul trailer found at an accompanying business.

Bail is set at $80,000.