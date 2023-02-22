South County Regional Warming Center opens Tuesday and Wednesday night–copy

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif.– The South County Regional Warming Center at 800 West Branch St will open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday night for those needing overnight shelter from the high winds and scattered rain.

Community members can start to arrive anytime after 5:30 p.m. and will provide a hot meal and bedding upon availability at the shelter.

All are welcome including families, but pets are not allowed. Sobriety is not a requirement for entry but no substances are allowed on the premises.

5Cities Homeless Coalition provides the following transportation schedule.

Night Transportation Schedule:

Oceano duck pond at 5:15PM

Ramona Park at 5:25 PM

Fin’s Restaurant at 5:35 PM

St. Anthony’s in Pismo at 5:45 PM

Pismo Outlet bus stop at 5:55 PM

Arrive at South County Regional Center 6:15 PM

Morning Transportation Schedule:

Depart South County Regional Center at 7:00 AM

Pismo Outlet bus stop

St. Anthony’s in Pismo

Fin’s Restaurant

Ramona Park

Oceano Duck Pond

The center is always in need of donations, but with three three-day opening, materials are urgently needed to meet the demand.

Donations:

URGENT NEED : NEW sweatshirts, sweatpants

NEW sweatshirts, sweatpants Large trash bags

Coffee, tea, hot chocolate creamer, sugar

SOFT breakfast bars, cereal

individually packed juice, crackers, cookies, chips

Instant Noodle/Cup of Noodles (camping meals as well)

NEW socks, and underwear

Rain gear/ponchos/warm gloves/

Large backpacks

Cards (for gas, clothing, and food)

Guests will be screened upon entry and a strict no re-entry policy begins at 8 p.m.