Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
today at 10:02 am
Published 10:07 am

South County Regional Warming Center opens Tuesday and Wednesday night–copy

5Cities Homeless Coalition

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif.– The South County Regional Warming Center at 800 West Branch St will open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday night for those needing overnight shelter from the high winds and scattered rain.

Community members can start to arrive anytime after 5:30 p.m. and will provide a hot meal and bedding upon availability at the shelter.

All are welcome including families, but pets are not allowed. Sobriety is not a requirement for entry but no substances are allowed on the premises.

5Cities Homeless Coalition provides the following transportation schedule.

Night Transportation Schedule:

  • Oceano duck pond at 5:15PM
  • Ramona Park at 5:25 PM
  • Fin’s Restaurant at 5:35 PM
  • St. Anthony’s in Pismo at 5:45 PM
  • Pismo Outlet bus stop at 5:55 PM
  • Arrive at South County Regional Center 6:15 PM

Morning Transportation Schedule:

  • Depart South County Regional Center at 7:00 AM
  • Pismo Outlet bus stop 
  • St. Anthony’s in Pismo
  • Fin’s Restaurant 
  • Ramona Park 
  • Oceano Duck Pond

The center is always in need of donations, but with three three-day opening, materials are urgently needed to meet the demand.

Donations:

  • URGENT NEED: NEW sweatshirts, sweatpants
  • Large trash bags
  • Coffee, tea, hot chocolate creamer, sugar
  • SOFT breakfast bars, cereal
  • individually packed juice, crackers, cookies, chips
  • Instant Noodle/Cup of Noodles (camping meals as well)
  • NEW socks, and underwear
  • Rain gear/ponchos/warm gloves/
  • Large backpacks
  • Cards (for gas, clothing, and food)

Guests will be screened upon entry and a strict no re-entry policy begins at 8 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
arroyo grande
KEYT
Santa Barbara
South county Warming Center
Author Profile Photo

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content