SLO Police identify 22-year-old man as bicyclist in fatal hit-and-run

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– 22-year-old Gavin Matthew Robinson has been identified as the bicyclist fatally struck in the intersection of south Higuera Street and Prado road on Feb. 11, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

SLO Police reported the SLO man was struck by two vehicles in the intersection and died on scene from injury. The first driver fled the scene, while the second driver remained on-site to cooperate with the police investigation.

Through an investigation into the incident, SLO police were able to identify the first driver and person who struck the bicyclist involved in the collision, who was subsequently arrested for a hit-and-run and manslaughter.

The accident is still under investigation. If you witnessed this collision, please contact the on-duty Watch Commander at 805-781-7313, reference SLOPD case number 230211070.