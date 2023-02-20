Traffic Way Bridge closed from Station Way to E Branch Street to remove impacted tree

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif.– The Traffic Way Bridge from Station Way to east Branch Street will be closed until 6 p.m. Monday to remove a 40 ft tree that lodged against the bridge's structural piling during the January 2023 storm.

The bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to take advantage of the lighter traffic on Presidents' Day to remove the tree to prevent any further damage to the roadway in the event of another storm.

Drivers can expect some delays and detours.

If you have general questions about the street closure, please contact Bill Robeson, Assistant City Manager/Public Works Director, at (805) 473-5466 or brobeson@arroyogrande.org.