Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
New
Published 10:14 am

Traffic Way Bridge closed from Station Way to E Branch Street to remove impacted tree

The City of Arroyo Grande

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif.– The Traffic Way Bridge from Station Way to east Branch Street will be closed until 6 p.m. Monday to remove a 40 ft tree that lodged against the bridge's structural piling during the January 2023 storm.

The bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to take advantage of the lighter traffic on Presidents' Day to remove the tree to prevent any further damage to the roadway in the event of another storm.

Drivers can expect some delays and detours.

If you have general questions about the street closure, please contact Bill Robeson, Assistant City Manager/Public Works Director, at (805) 473-5466 or brobeson@arroyogrande.org.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
KEYT
san luis obispo county
Santa Barbara
traffic way bridge
Author Profile Photo

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content