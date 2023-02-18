Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center hosts “Meet the Doulas” event for local parents

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center's Women and Children's Services Department hosted a new "Meet The Doula" event in their on-site auditorium on Feb. 18.

This event introduced parents with several local birth and postpartum doulas as well as nurses and is part of introducing resources available for parents through Tenet Health, the owner of SVRMC.

Director of Women & Children’s Services at SVRMC, Emily Hosford said, “this is a new program here at Sierra Vista where we partner with our community’s doulas and have our patients come and meet them and figure out if they are a good match to help support them in their birth journey.”

The event was a partnership between Tenet Health Central Coast and the San Luis Obispo Birth and Doula Collective.

Being an expecting parent certainly brings many questions, and Kathleen Yeung, a Doula with the collective, explained that the program is, "a bridge supporting our community of growing families and giving them the necessary education and physical support on the birth center to transfers to actual hospital support.”

SVRMC intends to host more of these events monthly. For more information, call 805-546-7748 or visit the Obstetrics Classes and Events section of Tenet Health Central Coast's website.