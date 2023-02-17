SLO county to open additional storm debris collection sites on Feb. 21

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– San Luis Obispo County is offering additional storm debris collection sites throughout the county to meet the need for proper and continued storm clean-up.

The following locations are open as collection sites for storm debris only and will not accept non-storm related waste.

Nipomo: Nipomo CSD, 148 S. Wilson St. Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Friday, Feb. 24.

Oceano: Oceano County Airport parking lot. Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Friday, Feb. 24.

Templeton: North County Recycling, 3360 La Cruz Way. Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Friday, Feb. 24.

Shandon: CW Clarke Park, 101 W Centre St. Thursday Feb. 23 and Friday, Feb. 24.

West Paso Robles: Cal Fire Station 35 Las Tablas, 275 Cypress Mountain Dr. Tuesday, Feb. 21 and Wednesday, Feb. 22.

All locations will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. upon opening. The county says household hazardous waste, E-waste, and soil will not be accepted.

To learn what waste qualifies for collection and any other questions, call the County Office of Emergency Services at (805) 781-5678.

