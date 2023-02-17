Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 9:10 am

SLO county to open additional storm debris collection sites on Feb. 21

County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– San Luis Obispo County is offering additional storm debris collection sites throughout the county to meet the need for proper and continued storm clean-up.

The following locations are open as collection sites for storm debris only and will not accept non-storm related waste.

  • Nipomo: Nipomo CSD, 148 S. Wilson St. Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Friday, Feb. 24.
  • Oceano: Oceano County Airport parking lot. Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Friday, Feb. 24.
  • Templeton: North County Recycling, 3360 La Cruz Way. Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Friday, Feb. 24.
  • Shandon: CW Clarke Park, 101 W Centre St. Thursday Feb. 23 and Friday, Feb. 24.
  • West Paso Robles: Cal Fire Station 35 Las Tablas, 275 Cypress Mountain Dr. Tuesday, Feb. 21 and Wednesday, Feb. 22.

All locations will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. upon opening. The county says household hazardous waste, E-waste, and soil will not be accepted.

To learn what waste qualifies for collection and any other questions, call the County Office of Emergency Services at (805) 781-5678.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
KEYT
san luis obispo county
Santa Barbara
Author Profile Photo

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content