San Luis Obispo County
Published 11:09 am

City of SLO “Buy and Eat Local Bonus” programs generated over $950k into the local economy

City of SLO

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– The city of San Luis Obispo announced the 2022 "Buy and Eat Local Bonus" programs invested $951,197 into the local community throughout the duration of the program.

The Buy and Eat Local Bonus programs reward shoppers at 184 stores and restaurants with gift cards on an initial purchase from Dec. 24 to January 2023 to promote further spending back into local businesses upon a second return.

“We saw many benefits from participating in both programs," said Rammy Aburashed, owner of Seeds
and Petra. "We saw an increase in sales, customer loyalty and brand awareness. Customers returned to
our restaurants more frequently, spent more money, and expressed a positive experience that motivated
them to spread the word about the program.”

This is the third-year the program created during the pandemic has returned.

The city says it invested $125,000 in gift cards to local retailers and dining establishments. Shoppers and diners spent a cumulative total of $826,197 over 8,588 receipts, which, when combined with the City’s investment, resulted in $951,197 in direct local spending.

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

