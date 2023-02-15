Two-day controlled burn set to begin Feb. 16 in Los Padres National Forest

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– A two-day controlled burn to reduce wildfire threats in the Los Padres National Forest is set to start Thursday with more planned this spring.

The Los Padres National Forest alongside multiple county agencies have coordinated to burn one to ten acres of slash from dead trees and brush near Figueroa Mountain to reduce the risk of wildfire and help prevent spread of fires in the future.

The burn will be conducted during normal community work hours, but officials warn burning may continue into the evening to ensure the burn is complete.

Smoke will be visible in the area during the duration of the controlled burn. Future burns are scheduled to occur through the spring as conditions allow.