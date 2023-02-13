SLO County Urban Search and Rescue team has scheduled drill in downtown SLO on Feb. 14

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Urban Search and Rescue team will be conducting an earthquake response drill at the 1100 block of Chorro Street in downtown SLO on Feb. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

One lane of Marsh Street close to Higuera Street will be impacted during the drill.

The SLO County US&R team is a technical rescue team created to respond to a broad range of challenging rescue scenarios such as: swift water rescues, near-shore ocean rescues and structural collapse rescues.

Members are drawn from different emergency response agencies across the county and are managed through the state-wide agency, Cal Fire.

“While our fire crews and technical rescue team members are always training to ensure we are ready and able to respond to critical incidents, the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Northern California serve as strong reminders that preparedness is paramount,” Fire Chief Todd Tuggle said. “Preparedness is a team sport, and we encourage everyone to also be ready for earthquakes by putting together an emergency preparedness kit and plan.”

Wondering how you can personally prepare for a major disaster? Click here to visit the City of San Luis Obispo's emergency preparedness page and/or follow your local and county emergency responders on Twitter or Instagram.

You can also sign-up here to receive emailed updates from the city through their e-notifications program.