City of San Luis Obispo distributes $40,000 in grants to local organization’s upcoming events

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The City of San Luis Obispo's Promotional Coordinating Committee has awarded $40,000 in grants to eight non-profit organizations for their art and cultural events this fiscal year.

Those eight organizations and the date of their events are listed below:

Civic Ballet of San Luis Obispo, Scarlett Ibis and Rodeo, Event Date: 4/1/23

Earth Day Alliance, San Luis Obispo Earth Day Fair, Event Date: 4/22/23

SLO International Film Festival, 2023 San Luis Obispo International Film Festival, Event Date: 4/25/23

Love SLO, Event Date: 3/11/23

San Luis Obispo Classical Academy, 1 st Annual Central Coast JR Lego Challenge, Event Date: 5/6/23

Annual Central Coast JR Lego Challenge, Event Date: 5/6/23 Opera SLO, Die Fledermaus, Event Date: 5/14/23

Gala Pride & Diversity Center, Pridefest 2023, Event Date: 6/2/23

SLO Climate Coalition, Stronger Together, Event Date: 6/15/23

The Cultural Grants-in-Aid program draws its funding from the city's General Fund and supports organizations that host cultural, social and recreational events and activities.

Grant funding for up to five additional organizations is still available this fiscal year. Interested groups can submit an application before the Mar. 15, 2023 deadline here.

Details about the Cultural Grant-in-Aid program can be found here or questions can be sent to the city's Tourism Manager, Molly Cano at mcano@slocity.org.

This fiscal year, funding is limited to 25 organizations that receive $4,000 per approved application with a bonus of up to $1,000 based on inclusion and sustainability practices.

The following organizations applied and received grants through this program earlier this fiscal year:

One Cool Earth, One Cool Earth Garden Party

San Luis Obispo Master Chorale, The French Connection, Holiday Festival, and Elijah

Cal Poly Arts, California International Guitar Festival

Diversity Coalition of San Luis Obispo County, Fostering Understanding Community Speaker Series

Downtown SLO, Concerts in the Plaza

Festival Mozaic, Festival Mozaic

History Center of San Luis Obispo, La Fiesta de las Dallidet

Hospice of SLO County, Light Up a Life

History Revisited, Central Coast Renaissance Festival

One Cool Earth, One Cool Earth Garden Party

RACE Matters SLO County, Belonging 2022: Block Party at Farmer’s Market

San Luis Obispo Master Chorale, The French Connection, Holiday Festival, and Elijah

San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, Alyssa Monks art exhibition and public programming

San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, Ring of Fire – The Music of Johnny Cash

The City of San Luis Obispo offers other, non-event grants as well. A list of available grants can be found here.