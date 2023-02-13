Cal Poly cancels Fall Commencement starting 2023-24 school year

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Cal Poly SLO has announced it will no longer hold a Fall Commencement ceremony beginning the 2023-2024 school year for those who have completed the academic year before the spring quarter.

School officials said the decision to cancel Fall ceremonies is to allow for all graduates to experience Spring Commencement alongside cultural commencement ceremonies and department events only offered in the spring.

The university released the following statement.