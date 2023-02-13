Cal Poly cancels Fall Commencement starting 2023-24 school year
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Cal Poly SLO has announced it will no longer hold a Fall Commencement ceremony beginning the 2023-2024 school year for those who have completed the academic year before the spring quarter.
School officials said the decision to cancel Fall ceremonies is to allow for all graduates to experience Spring Commencement alongside cultural commencement ceremonies and department events only offered in the spring.
The university released the following statement.
"Beginning in the 2023-24 academic year, Cal Poly will no longer host Fall Commencement and will instead celebrate all graduates at Spring Commencement in Spanos Stadium. The elimination of Fall Commencement allows all graduates to enjoy an equitable graduation experience, including participation in Cultural Commencement ceremonies and college and department celebrations, all of which only take place in spring quarter. It also allows the university to enhance the overall ceremony experience in Spanos Stadium for all graduates and guests to enjoy."