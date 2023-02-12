Fatal traffic collision at intersection of S. Higuera and Prado in SLO

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo Police and Fire arrived at the scene of a vehicle collision with a cyclist at the intersection of S. Higuera and Prado on Feb. 11 around 9:01 p.m.

Emergency personnel determined the 23-year-old male cyclist and resident of San Luis Obispo had died from his injuries.

More information about the identity of the cyclist is being withheld until his family has been notified.

SLOPD Severe Collision Investigative Detail managed the on-scene investigation and determined that the bicyclist was hit first by one vehicle, that fled the scene, and then struck by another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with law enforcement. No alcohol or drugs appeared to be a factor with the second driver.

The investigation then turned to the first driver that fled the scene.

The suspected vehicle was located at a nearby residence and the alleged driver of that vehicle was arrested and charged with CVC 20001, Felony Hit and Run as well as PC 192(c)(2) Vehicular Manslaughter.

This incident is still under investigation, if you witnessed or have any relevant information, contact the on-duty Watch Commander at 805-781-7313 with the SLOPD case number of 230211070.