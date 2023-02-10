Paso Robles ends WayToPark app, has additional parking changes scheduled for March

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Paso Robles has discontinued the WayToPark app effective today, Feb. 10. All parking sessions must be started using parking pay stations.

Current parking rates remain free for the first two hours and $1 per hour afterwards, but that system is currently scheduled to change on Mar. 1 of 2023.

At the December 20, 2022 City Council meeting, the following parking fee system was approved to begin on Mar. 1, 2023:

First two hours of parking will no longer be free

The hourly rate will double to $2 per hour

All payments must be made using parking pay stations

The City Council of Paso Robles will have their next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21 and these downtown parking changes are on the agenda.