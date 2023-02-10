Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
today at 12:18 pm
Published 12:04 pm

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance crews efforts help in Nipomo post-January storm

Clean-up is underway in neighborhoods in Nipomo. Streets and homes were impacted by the recent storms.
KEYT
Clean-up is underway in neighborhoods in Nipomo. Streets and homes were impacted by the recent storms.

NIPOMO, Calif. – FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance crews are in Nipomo, helping residents with the recovery process following the January rainstorms that hit the Central Coast.

FEMA said it has coordinated with local government agencies to send DSA teams into various impacted communities throughout San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

The federal government’s agency said the DSA team will continue to support the ongoing needs of impacted community members.

For more from Karen, follow her on Twitter below:

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
Author Profile Photo

Karen Cruz-Orduña

Karen Cruz-Orduña is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Karen, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content