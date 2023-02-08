Two Santa Maria residents arrested for identity theft, burglary and illegal possession of firearm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Police arrested two Santa Maria residents on Tuesday after witnesses saw the two steal a car and flee, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Around 4:50 a.m., a SLOPD officer was on their way to respond to the area, located in the 1500 block of El Tigre, and spotted a car fitting the description of the one stolen driving away from the scene.

The officer followed and pulled them over, during which they discovered the rear license plate displayed on the suspect vehicle did not match the vehicle’s VIN, according to SLOPD.

Police said further investigation revealed the license plate had been stolen from another vehicle in the same area as the initial vehicle burglary but had not yet been reported.

During a search of the car, police found drug paraphernalia associated with both occupants, as well as a stun gun, shaved vehicle ignition keys, controlled substances, a social security card belonging to another individual, a catalytic converter that was recently cut from another vehicle, miscellaneous burglary tools and a loaded handgun.

The investigation confirmed the license plate, social security card, and catalytic converter were all recently stolen from the El Tigre area.

Police successfully matched the stolen catalytic converter to the victim vehicle and returned it to the owner, and the license plate and social security card were also returned to their owners.

Officers arrested and booked both the 39-year-old and 44-year-old Santa Maria residents into SLO County Jail.

Police booked the 39-year-old for: Felon in Possession of a Stun Gun, Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Burglary Tools, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possess Drug Paraphernalia, Driving with a Suspended License, and Identity Theft with a Prior Conviction.

The 44-year-old was booked for: Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, Identity Theft with a Prior Conviction, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

If you have any information about these, or any other crimes, the San Luis Obispo Police Department encourages you call the department at 805-781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.