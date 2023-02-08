17-year-old arrested during traffic stop on drug and weapon possession in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif.– A 17-year-old was arrested for drug and weapon charges following a Feb. 3 traffic stop in the Paso Robles High School parking lot, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Police pulled over the teen driver for an equipment violation on Niblick Road, so the driver pulled into the high school parking lot.

The minor was found in possession of a Glock-style handgun with a partially loaded magazine inside a bag and cannabis inside their vehicle. Paso Police officers arrested and transported the teen to Juvenile Hall.

It is unclear if this was a student of the school, but there was no threat to the high school while police conducted the traffic stop. This is an ongoing investigation.