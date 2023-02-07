Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Published 2:18 pm

SLO County Early Warning System siren testing to be conducted Feb. 7 and Feb. 8

County of San Luis Obispo Office of Emergency Services

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services will be conducting siren growl tests on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8.

If you hear short low volume sounds coming from the sirens between Feb. 7 and Feb. 8, no action is required. It is only a routine evaluation.

This annual test of the San Luis Obispo County Early Warning System sirens will activate all 131 sirens simultaneously at least twice to test the primary and back up activation points.

According to the SLO County OES, the sirens were originally installed in the Emergency Planning Zone related to the operation of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant, but this system can also be used for any local emergency that requires Emergency Alert System activation.

