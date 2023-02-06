City of Atascadero rolls out new burn permit application system

ATASCADERO, Calif. – The City of Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services launched a new online burn permit website and app.

Burn permits for the city can be obtained online through the City of Atascadero's website here or through the new "Public Fire Safety" app available for free for iPhone or android.

Fire Chief Casey Bryson said, “We are in the process of gathering feedback on the app and welcome questions, comments, or concerns from our residents. We want to make sure the app is easy to use, and really effective for collaborative fire safety. We appreciate residents’ patience during the transition to the new online system, and we are confident that they will find the process far more efficient and user-friendly than methods used in the past.”

A permit application can also be filed in-person at Atascadero City Hall located at 6500 Palma Ave. or a request for a permit can be submitted by phone at 805-461-5070 ext. 8.

Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services' open burn season usually runs from January to May of each year, but permits for each day of burns and accurate emergency contact information are required.

The Atascadero Fire Department will determine before 8 a. m. each day during open burn season whether burning will be allowed. If conditions change, the fire department will send text messages to all residents with scheduled burns that day.