26-year-old Paso Robles man to serve six years in prison for rape of 16-year-old

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif.– 26-year-old Jose Francis Hernandezgarcia has been sentenced to six years in prison for the rape of a 16-year-old girl after she attended the California Mid-State Fair in July 2022, according to the SLO District Attorney.

The SLO DA reported the teenage girl was intoxicated, separated from her friends, and visibly distraught in a neighborhood near the Paso Robles Event Center when approached by the 26-year-old Paso Robles man who proceeded to sexually assault and rape the minor in his home.

The San Luis Obispo District Attorney displayed concern for the future possibility of parole of the known predator.

“This crime of rape was a violent act, even though California law does not classify rape of an intoxicated victim as a violent crime and therefore the law, under Prop 57, allows them to be released early from prison as ‘non-violent’ offenders,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “Our criminal and victim justice system should equally seek justice for victims and not just for the criminal offenders and that is why I urge our legislators to pass AB 229 that will finally classify ALL rape as a violent crime.”