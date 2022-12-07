Touring Vietnam memorial wall returning to San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A touring replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will return to San Luis Obispo in 2023. "The Wall That Heals" will come to the Madonna Inn March 16-19.

Morgan Boyd with San Luis Obispo County Veterans Services made the announcement live on News Channel 3-12. Boyd says San Luis Obispo County is the first area in the country to host the touring exhibit for a second time. "The Wall That Heals" last appeared in San Luis Obispo in 2018.