Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
New
Published 5:06 pm

SLO Police ask for help identifying the driver who fled hit and run scene

KEYT/MGN

SAN LUIS OBSIPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo police and firefighters responded to an injury crash between a car and a bicyclist near the intersection of Los Osos Valley Road and Madonna Road around 5:49 p.m.

The cyclist was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

SLO police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the driver that fled the scene after confronting the injured cyclist and then fleeing the scene in a newer model grey Toyota 4Runner.

The driver appears to be a 20 to 30 year-old white female with long wavy light brown hair last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans, a brown Ugg-style boot on her left foot and a black plastic walking boot on her right.

If you have any information, contact Officer Walsh at 805-594-8052.

Here are images from the Shell station at the intersection when the driver stopped to confront the cyclist.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
KEYT
san luis obispo city police department
Santa Barbara
traffic incident

Andrew Gillies

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content