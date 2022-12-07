San Luis Obispo county provides free Covid-19 and Flu tests at sites for all community members

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– San Luis Obispo county is providing free rapid Covid-19 and Flu testing sites for community members experiencing systems at multiple locations in Grover Beach, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo.

Those experiencing flu-like symptoms can go to the following sites on weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. to get a rapid test to know their status at no cost for either a flu or Covid-19 test.

Grover Beach (1336 Ramona Avenue, Suite A)

Paso Robles Train Station (800 Pine Street)

San Luis Obispo Veterans Hall (801 Grand Avenue)

Grover Beach will close its site on Fridays.

“Finding out what virus is causing your symptoms—whether it’s COVID-19 or flu—is the first step in

accessing the right treatment and guiding the steps you take to protect others from the virus,” said

Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “Providing this service at community sites also helps lift

a weight from our local hospitals and doctor’s offices as they respond to an ongoing surge in

respiratory viruses.”

Those that test positive for Covid-19 on-site will receive a take-home course of the antiviral medication Paxlovid if designated.

Everyone regardless of residency, income, and insurance status can attend and are welcome to walk-in to the testing sites.

If you want to make an appointment, click here.