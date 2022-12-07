Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County certifies 2022 election results

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif.– San Luis Obispo county has certified the 2022 general election results ahead of the Dec. 8 deadline.

The highly followed "Battle of the Bruces" concluded with Bruce Gibson winning re-election for San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor with just 13 votes separating Gibson and his opponent Bruce Jones.

To find other highly anticipated election results, all results and up-to-date information on all election results click here.

