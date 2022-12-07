San Luis Obispo County certifies 2022 election results

The highly followed "Battle of the Bruces" concluded with Bruce Gibson winning re-election for San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor with just 13 votes separating Gibson and his opponent Bruce Jones.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif.– San Luis Obispo county has certified the 2022 general election results ahead of the Dec. 8 deadline.

