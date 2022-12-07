San Luis Obispo County certifies 2022 election results
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif.– San Luis Obispo county has certified the 2022 general election results ahead of the Dec. 8 deadline.
The highly followed "Battle of the Bruces" concluded with Bruce Gibson winning re-election for San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor with just 13 votes separating Gibson and his opponent Bruce Jones.
