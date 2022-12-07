Skip to Content
CAPSLO and SLO Noor Foundation host free three-day eye care event for low income residents

John Palminteri

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo and SLO Noor Foundation is providing free eye exams and prescription glasses for uninsured, unhoused, and income-qualified community members from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9.

Those that qualify for the event can make an appointment to receive eye examines, be fitted for glasses, and more from volunteer local optometrists.

The event is income restricted and those wishing to participate must register and make an appointment with SLO Noor at 805-439-1797.

CAPSLO and SLO Noor are hosting this three-day event at 40 Prado Homelessness Services Center at 40 Prado Rd. in San Luis Obispo. Masks are required on-site.

