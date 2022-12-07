Cal Fire SLO and SLo Search and Rescue save missing 17-year-old in cliff rescue at Pirates Cove in Avila Beach

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Cal Fire San Luis Obispo alongside SLO Sheriff Search and Rescue were on the sight of a cliff rescue at Cave Landing Road at Pirates Cove in Avila Beach around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Emergency services with the help of the Port San Luis Harbor Patrol officials were able to swim out to a 17-year-old missing person and bring the male ashore.

The 17-year-old was reported missing by family member on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. and were able to locate the teenagers car in the Pirates Cover parking lot, but search and rescue teams were unable to find the teen at that time.

The search resumed Wednesday morning where the 17-year-old was found, saved, and reunited with family.