San Luis Obispo County
Allan Hancock and Cuesta College receive a $50,000 donation from PG&E for promise programs that make college affordable

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Pacific Gas and Electric Company donated $50,000 each to the Cuesta College Promise program and Allan Hancock College Promise program to further fund scholarships for central coast students.

The Cuesta Promise program provides scholarships that offer two years of fee-free tuition to San Luis Obispo County high school graduates attending Cuesta College after graduation.

Allan Hancock College Promise program mirrors Cuesta College by offering Santa Barbara County high school graduates a tuition-free year at AHC.

The donations maintain, expand, and invest back into opportunities that provide an equity-equal pathway to higher education for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo students.

“The Cuesta Promise is an important, transformative program for thousands of students throughout San Luis Obispo County. We are honored by PG&E for their ongoing and generous support," Cuesta College President Dr. Jill Stearns said.

This is a part of PG&E's commitment to affordable college and wealth equality.

Drew Ascione

