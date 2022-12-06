Tally Ho let’s Go…slow? Area road altered to slow traffic

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – The city of Arroyo Grande is set to reopen Tally Ho Road from James Way to State Route 227 on Dec. 9 after an intentional redesign to slow traffic is completed.

The speeding countermeasures were agreed to at the Jan. 25, 2022 Arroyo Grande City Council meeting and include restriping that segment of the road and the addition of two buffered bike lanes.

City engineering staff are still evaluating and adjusting the project and will place message boards at both ends to warn drivers of the changes to the roadway.

If you have any questions or concerns about the project contact City of Arroyo Grande City Engineer Robin Dickerson at (805)-473-5441 or via email at rdickerson@arroyogrande.org.