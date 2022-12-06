California Correctional Department to close one state prison and deactivate six other prison units

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation will close Chuckawalla Valley State Prison along with specific units in six different prisons around the Central Coast.

CDCR will close the following units Folsom Women’s Facility; Facility C in Pelican Bay State Prison; West Facility in California Men’s Colony; Facility A in California Rehabilitation Center; Facility D in California Institution for Men; and Facility D in California Correctional Institution by March 2025.

Residents in those prison units will be rehoused and CDCR ensures the closures will limit the least amount of employees as possible. The decision to exit contracts and no longer use these facilities aligns with the new fiscal budget and leases ending.

CDCR did say the facilities could reopen based on a demand for capacity in natural and unprecedented disasters.