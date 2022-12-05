Grant awarded to Pismo Beach Police Department to improve traffic safety

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A $55,000 grant to the Pismo Beach Police Department was awarded by the California Office of Traffic Safety to reduce serious traffic injuries and increase patrols dedicated to vehicle safety.

“Our intent is to stop the most unlawful and dangerous behaviors that put people at risk and create an environment where everyone feels safe traveling,” said Sergeant Jodi Weimer.

The department said the grant will go towards operations on violations that cause majority of vehicle accidents, such as speeding, impaired or distracted driving and improper operations such as running a red light or illegal lane changes.

Other uses include community presentations, DUI checkpoints and officer training/recertifications that all focus on limiting the impact of vehicle involved accidents, according to the police department.

The grant program will run through September 2023. For information, visit: ots.ca.gov/grants.