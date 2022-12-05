Firefighters put out room fire in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters put out a residential room fire at Stage Springs Road and Old Goat Road on Monday, according to Cal Fire in San Luis Obispo County.

Around 1:08 p.m., the fire department responded to a structure fire call and, upon arrival, firefighters found the fire was isolated to a single room and its contents.

Firefighters knocked down the flames and remained on-scene to monitor for spread to other parts of the structure located east of Creston, according to Cal Fire SLO.

STRUCTURE FIRE: Stage Springs Rd x Old Goat Rd near #Creston. #SpringsIC at scene of a residential room and contents fire. Fire has been knocked down. #CountyOfSlo pic.twitter.com/WTgRNWct3V — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) December 5, 2022

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of fire is not yet known.

Updates will be provided as more information comes into the station.