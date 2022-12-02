Two Paso Robles alcohol manufacturers introduce a collaborative new gin

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Calwise Spirits and Firestone Walker Brewing Company announces a collaboration to create a brewery-inspired tweak to the distillery's signature Big Sur Gin named the Old Tom Big Sur Gin.

Calwise Master Distiller Aaron Bergh explains, "Old Tom Big Sur Gin reflects a meeting of the minds, with grapes, grains, and botanicals coming together to create a gin like no other.”

This brewery-distillery project may not have been too surprising as the companies are only separated by about a mile and have a shared appreciation for the liquid arts.

“Aaron is our neighbor and we’ve always admired his creations, so it was a natural collaboration,” offers Firestone Walker's Chief Operating Officer Nick Firestone.

The Old Tom Big Sure Gin is now available at the Calwise Distillery or you can click here to check out their website.